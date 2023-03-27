PEIRA to expand its registration network through engaging stakeholders

Member Registration, Islamabad Capital Territory-Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (ICT-PEIRA), Mukhtar Ahmad Monday said that PEIRA will expand its registration network by engaging and encouraging all stakeholders involved

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Member Registration, Islamabad Capital Territory-Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (ICT-PEIRA), Mukhtar Ahmad Monday said that PEIRA will expand its registration network by engaging and encouraging all stakeholders involved.

PEIRA will increase its registration network (initially through the identification of unregistered PEIs and notices being issued for compliance) so that at-least minimum quality standards can be ensured across ICT.

He was speaking while chairing a meeting with the representatives of Private Schools Associations of Islamabad Capital Territory.

Mukhtar Ahmed welcomed the delegates and assured them that all of their concerns will be thoroughly addressed.

The representatives of Private Schools associations tabled the issues regarding registration/renewal of registration and other challenges faced by the PEIs of ICT.

Member Registration Mr. Mukhtar Ahmed assured the participants that the process of registration/renewal of registration will be simplified and the efficiency of ICT-PEIRA as a regulator will be increased.

Mr Zofran Elahi, President, Private school Association Islamabad, Malik Abrar, President, All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association (APPSCA), Mr Afzal Babur, President, Private Schools Network, (PSN), Raja Naseer Janjua,Private Schools Management Association (PSMA), and Hafiz Muhammad Basharat, Private education Society (PES) and Mr Ifrahim Satti also attended the meeting.