PELICS celebrates Silver Jubilee

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Progressive English Language Institute and Consultancy Services (PELICS), celebrated its Silver Jubilee in an impressive ceremony in Mardan that was attended by professors, lecturers, educationists and alumni serving in different categories.

PELICS was established in 1999 by Fazal Qasim and Asif Khan Yousafzai. The institute has so far graduated over 60,000 alumni in different English language courses including English language proficiency test IELTS. PELICS also facilitated thousands of students to UK, Canada and Russia for quality higher education. The event was attended by hundreds of people from different walks of life.

Alumni delivered speeches appreciating the pivotal role of PELICS in building their capacity and promoting English language in Malakand and Mardan Divisions. PELICS has three campuses in Upper Dir.

Batkhela and Thana offering number of courses to both male and female students.

PELICS also offers internationally recognized and accredited English language proficiency courses like IELTS, PTE, OET etc.

The prominent professors during their speeches commended the meritorious services of PELICS in promoting English language for career building promising brighter future to students.

Later the organizers distributed souvenirs and gifts among prominent educationists, alumni and contributors. The management of PELICS while thanking the participants announced to launch new courses to cater to the growing needs of different professionals.

PELICS is contributing and serving the local community since 1999 and has plans to launch more institutes in other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including BS English program and specialized courses for Lawyers, Doctors and Engineers etc.