Pellets blinded Insha Mushtaq passes 12th class exams

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Insha Muhstaq, who lost her eyesight due to the pellets fired by Indian troops, has passed the 12th class board exams.

A resident of Sedow area of Shopian district, Insha Mushtaq lost her eyesight due to the pellet injuries in 2016. She is among the nearly 65 percent of the candidates who passed class 12th board exams, Kashmir Media Service reported on Saturday.

On July 11, 2016, Insha opened the window of her house in Sedow to look out at the protests against the killing of popular youth leader Burhan Wani by Indian troops. The next moment, the Indian forces' personnel deployed in the area fired a volley of pellets indiscriminately, hitting Insha in the face, skull and eyes.

Insha has not been able to see since then.

Insha's family had immediately rushed her to the District Hospital in Shopian where doctors referred her to a hospital in Srinagar. She was also taken to various hospitals in Delhi and elsewhere, but she could not regain her eyesight.

Insha qualified her class 10 examinations in 2018 despite facing a complete loss of sight in both eyes. She is one of the hundreds of teenagers who have lost their eyesight in one or both eyes in the occupied territory due to the pellet firing by Indian troops.