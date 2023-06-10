UrduPoint.com

Pellets Blinded Insha Mushtaq Passes 12th Class Exams

Sumaira FH Published June 10, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Pellets blinded Insha Mushtaq passes 12th class exams

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Insha Muhstaq, who lost her eyesight due to the pellets fired by Indian troops, has passed the 12th class board exams.

A resident of Sedow area of Shopian district, Insha Mushtaq lost her eyesight due to the pellet injuries in 2016. She is among the nearly 65 percent of the candidates who passed class 12th board exams, Kashmir Media Service reported on Saturday.

On July 11, 2016, Insha opened the window of her house in Sedow to look out at the protests against the killing of popular youth leader Burhan Wani by Indian troops. The next moment, the Indian forces' personnel deployed in the area fired a volley of pellets indiscriminately, hitting Insha in the face, skull and eyes.

Insha has not been able to see since then.

Insha's family had immediately rushed her to the District Hospital in Shopian where doctors referred her to a hospital in Srinagar. She was also taken to various hospitals in Delhi and elsewhere, but she could not regain her eyesight.

Insha qualified her class 10 examinations in 2018 despite facing a complete loss of sight in both eyes. She is one of the hundreds of teenagers who have lost their eyesight in one or both eyes in the occupied territory due to the pellet firing by Indian troops.

Related Topics

India Firing Delhi Jammu Srinagar July 2016 2018 Family Media

Recent Stories

Türkiye&#039;s first-ever female Central Bank Gov ..

Türkiye&#039;s first-ever female Central Bank Governor officially takes office

23 minutes ago
 4 Indigenous siblings found alive after surviving ..

4 Indigenous siblings found alive after surviving Amazon plane crash and 40 days ..

38 minutes ago
 Pakistan fulfills all necessary conditions of IMF: ..

Pakistan fulfills all necessary conditions of IMF: Dar

53 minutes ago
 Kajol shocks fans with social media break, deletes ..

Kajol shocks fans with social media break, deletes Instagram posts

1 hour ago
 PTI chief to be interrogated on May 9 incidents, c ..

PTI chief to be interrogated on May 9 incidents, claims Khawaja Asif

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Portugal on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Portugal on National Day

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.