UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PEMERA Directs Media House To Adopt Precautionary Measures For Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 07:26 PM

PEMERA directs media house to adopt precautionary measures for coronavirus

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) had directed the media houses to ensure safety of their employees and adopt precautionary measures for deadly coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) had directed the media houses to ensure safety of their employees and adopt precautionary measures for deadly coronavirus.

It is also advised that schedule for production of new content may be looked into on compassionate grounds and reschedule accordingly, that will save the actors and supporting staff/crew staff from spread of this epidemic.

Social distancing is the only solution to stop and control the spread of virus as it helps to reduce the probability of catching the virus and then spreading it to others.

Related Topics

Pakistan May Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Infinix Officially Announced S5 Pro, 40MP Pop-up S ..

7 minutes ago

Zia Ullah Khan Bangash visits PDC site Haripur

5 minutes ago

Minister inspects fumigation campaign at Cantt Sta ..

5 minutes ago

US stocks open higher as virus impact worsens

5 minutes ago

Sweden Recalls Military Instructors From Iraq Amid ..

5 minutes ago

US Military Conducts Successful In-Flight Test of ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.