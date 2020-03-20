PEMERA directs media house to adopt precautionary measures for coronavirus

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) had directed the media houses to ensure safety of their employees and adopt precautionary measures for deadly coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) had directed the media houses to ensure safety of their employees and adopt precautionary measures for deadly coronavirus.

It is also advised that schedule for production of new content may be looked into on compassionate grounds and reschedule accordingly, that will save the actors and supporting staff/crew staff from spread of this epidemic.

Social distancing is the only solution to stop and control the spread of virus as it helps to reduce the probability of catching the virus and then spreading it to others.