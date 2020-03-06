PEMRA advises channels not to air unethical slogans, objectionable content

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Friday advised the satellite channels to ensure that no unethical slogans, placards with objectionable content and discussion regarding the International Women Day was aired.

According to a press release, PEMRA, in its advice to the satellite tv channels, mentioned that the Lahore High Court had ordered to observe the World Women Day (on March 8) in accordance with the laid down principles enshrined in Article 19 of the Constitution.

"It has been observed that some satellite TV licenses aired controversial content with special reference to the slogan relating to 'Aurat March'.

"All satellite TV (STV) channels/licenses should be mindful of the fact that telecast of such controversial content is against the commonly accepted standards of decency as well as religious, social, cultural norms and sentiments of public, at large. Furthermore, airing of such vulgar/inappropriate contents is not suitable for viewing on TV channels,.

"PEMRA is receiving complaints from general public through different social media platforms on such explicit content being aired on STV channels, besides, the public has expressed reservations over projection of indecent banners and indecent discussions being carried out on television channels and lodged complaints on Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP) and PEMRA'S Complaint and Call Center, as well.

"Airing of such content is in violation of section 20 (f) REMRA ordinances 2002 as amended by the PEMRA (Amendment) Act, 2007, read with different Clauses of Electronic Media and aforementioned court order.

"Nonetheless, satellite TV channels have time and again been reminded to realize their responsibility and play their due role in building high moral values and character among the viewers and to ensure airing of such content that is strictly in accordance with PEMRA laws and Electronic Media (Programmes and Advertisements) Code of Conduct-2015." PEMRA advised the satellite TV licensees to refrain from airing such comments and analysis on the subject matter which were against the provisions of Article 19 and PEMRA laws. Anchorpersons should also be careful in selection of words and gestures and to avoid putting such questions/ comments which are bold / explicit.

The channels were also advised to install/properly utilize time-delay mechanism so that inappropriate words/content could not be aired during the live programmes.

"All satellite TV licensees should ensure that no unethical slogans, play cards with objectionable content and discussion regarding the subject matter is aired. Further, it is also advised to properly review the content of the programmes/ talk shows/ news bulletin through in-house monitoring committee and edit/ amend the same by giving due consideration to public reservations/ apprehensions, order of the Lahore High Court, Lahore, reservations of the National Assembly's Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting as well as provisions of PEMRA Electronic Media (Programmes & Advertisements) Code of Conduct."