PEMRA Advises Media To Abide By ECP's Code Of Conduct

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 19, 2024 | 12:38 PM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 19th, 2024) Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority has advised national electronic media to abide by code of conduct issued by Election Commission.

The directives issued by the PEMRA stated that all its licensees are obliged to abide by code of conduct issued by Election Commission in the run of elections being held on February 8.

The ECP specified any violation of code will be treated seriously and allegations made by one candidate against another will require confirmation from both sides before prosecution can commence.

