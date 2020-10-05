PEMRA advises TV channels to review visuals of their ads to avoid vulgarity

(@fidahassanain)

People have criticized PEMRA for being silent on vulgar ads on TV channels after which the authority has issued advice to PBA and TV channels across the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 5th, 2020) Following strong reaction and criticism on social media about “increasing vulgarity” in commercial ads of a biscuits and other products on TVs, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) advised all tv channels to review visuals of their advertisements prior to their telecast.

PEMRA also advised the TV channels not to run such advertisements which were not corresponding with the nature of the products.

The order has come after thousands of people criticized PEMRA for being silent on the content being telecast by the TV channels in their advertisements.

Journalist Ansar Abbasi has earlier taken up the issue that vulgarity could not be allowed in a country which was created in the name of islam.

Taking to Twitter, the journalist also shared the notification of PEMRA and vowed to continue to highlight such flaws in advertisements.

Earlier, a trend “PEMRA Fahashi Khatam Karo” became top trend on Twitter, urging the authorities concerned to take timely action for the content and visuals being shown and telecast by TV channels in Pakistan.