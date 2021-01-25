UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PEMRA (Amendment) Bill Could Not Sail Through Senate

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 08:38 PM

PEMRA (Amendment) Bill could not sail through Senate

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) (Amendment) Bill, 2020, aimed at protecting employment of media persons, Monday could not sail through Senate due to opposition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) (Amendment) Bill, 2020, aimed at protecting employment of media persons, Monday could not sail through Senate due to opposition.

Faisal Javed moved the bill in the house as reported by the Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting.

Speaking on the occasion, Faisal Javed said the bill was unanimously passed by the committee after detailed discussion.

The bill was nothing to do with freedom of the press rather it was only related with the media workers employment, he added. He said the committee had also taken on board all stakeholders about the bill.

He urged the opposition to support the bill as it came in house for the second time.

Sherry Rehman of the PPP said the bill was opposed by the Pervaiz Rashid in the committee. She said PEMRA was a regulator and it would provide another tool to twist the arms of media.

Raza Rabbani of the PPP while opposing the bill said the intention of Faisal Javed was correct but its procedure was questionable.

He said the PEMRA was a regulator and all governments used it for imposing restriction on the media.

Mohsin Aziz of the PTI said the bill was discussed twice in the committee and there was no dissenting note. He said the house should pass the bill as it only pertained to the employment of media workers.

Leader of the House in Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem said we should think above the party line and it was a great effort of Faisal Javed for protection of media workers' rights. He requested the House to pass the bill.

Mushtaq Ahmed of the JI suggested that the bill should again refer to the standing committee so it could be refined further.

Khushbakht Shujaat of the MQM said detailed discussion was carried out on the bill in the committee by members of all parties. She said it was a good initiative and it was nothing to do with the freedom of press.

Meanwhile, the House passed the Pakistan Environmental Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2020. The bill was piloted by Senator Faisal Javed in the house.

Moreover, the chair referred back the National Highways Safety (Amendment) Bill, 2020 to the committee concerned.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate MQM Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Rashid 2020 Media All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition Employment

Recent Stories

IGP for intensifying action against land mafia

3 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Resumption of Flight ..

3 minutes ago

Brand Dubai launches unique pop-up food event at O ..

26 minutes ago

60-acre land designated for establishing new cemet ..

3 minutes ago

Use of forestry, agriculture wisely vital for soci ..

3 minutes ago

China's Xi Confident Humanity Will Defeat COVID-19 ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.