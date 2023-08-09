Open Menu

PEMRA (Amendment) Bill For 2023 Smoothly Passes Through Senate

Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2023 | 08:26 PM

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) (Amendment) Bill, 2023 successfully sailed through the Senate on Wednesday, gaining unanimous approval following a vigorous debate

Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb proposed the bill and highlighted her role in initiating the process to amend the PEMRA Ordinance, which involved a year-long consultation and the incorporation of three important clauses.

According to Marriyum Aurangzeb, the 2023 PEMRA Bill safeguards the rights of media workers and journalists. This is because the bill mandates all media house owners to settle their outstanding dues, including salaries, within a two-month timeframe.

Marriyum Aurangzeb conveyed that the Parliament now holds the authority to appoint the PEMRA Chairman. This proposal swiftly garnered endorsement from the Prime Minister during the committee meeting.

Additionally, she contrasted the earlier PEMRA Ordinance of 2002, wherein the Chairman of PEMRA held significant authority over channels, suspensions, licenses, and program suspensions. In comparison, the present bill reallocated this power, empowering the Council of Authority and incorporating a mechanism for appeals from those who feel aggrieved.

Regarding the need for changes in the PEMRA ordinance, Marriyum Aurangzeb stressed the significance of amending multiple clauses. This extended consultation phase eventually broadened the bill's scope to encompass misinformation and disinformation aspects.

Importantly, the definitions of "misinformation" and "disinformation" were refined through consultation of various countries' interpretations and insights from the United Nations Human Rights Committee. This meticulous process ensured the bill's alignment with diverse perspectives and international standards.

She also emphasized her commitment to involving stakeholders, highlighting the previous absence of a platform for electronic media workers. She contrasted this with the ITNE platform accessible to newspaper employees. Encouragingly, ITNE managed to recover 140 million rupees within nine months, facilitating employee salary payments. Addressing past controversies, Marriyum Aurangzeb acknowledged allegations of external influences impacting the bill's formulation. Despite her consistent attempts to introduce amendments, the issue was magnified. Nevertheless, she maintained her open stance towards criticism.

The House also approved three additional bills, namely The Federal Prosecution Service Bill, 2023, and The price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding (Amendment) Bill, 2023, both presented by Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar. Additionally, The Islamabad Nature Conservation and Wildlife Management Bill, 2023, was presented by Minister for Climate Change Ms Sherry Rehman.

