PEMRA approves IPTV licensing through bidding

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Thursday accorded approval to internet Protocol Television (IPTV) licensing across the country under a bidding process.

The meeting which was presided over by PEMRA Chairman Muhammad Saleem Baig also approved IPTV (Licensing and Operations) Regulations 2023, the Authority approved The authority also approved transfer of shares, change of chief executive officer, directors of M/s Sohail International Media (SMC-PVT) Limited Lahore, M/s MNA Media &Productions (SMC-PVT) Limited Lahore and M/s Times Communication (Pvt) Limited /Lahore RANG and M/s EL SAT (Pvt.) Limited /Zaiqa tv to existing CEO/Director/Shareholder Chaudhry Abdul Rehman.

The authority also approved a grant of Non-Commercial FM License to University of Malakand.

Request of Landing Rights Permission to M/s Saeed & Noshaba Sons (SMC-Pvt.) Limited Lahore for foreign TV Channel "South Asia Global TV" under General Entertainment Category was also approved by the authority.

Moreover, regular appointments for the families of deceased employees (who die during their service) under the Prime Minister's Assistance package of the Federal Government was also approved by the Authority.

Furthermore, the authority has also approved its budget for the Financial Year 2023-2024.

The authority meeting was also attended by Secretary Information & Broadcasting, Sohail Ali Khan, Sectary Interior, Syed Ali Murtaza, Chairman Federal board of Revenue, Asim Ahmed, Chairman PTA, Muhammad Naveed, Member Federal Capital, Hussain Abuzar, and Member Balochistan Farah Azeem Shah.