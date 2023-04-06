Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

PEMRA Approves IPTV Licensing Through Bidding

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2023 | 04:40 PM

PEMRA approves IPTV licensing through bidding

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Thursday accorded approval to internet Protocol Television (IPTV) licensing across the country under a bidding process.

The meeting which was presided over by PEMRA Chairman Muhammad Saleem Baig also approved IPTV (Licensing and Operations) Regulations 2023, the Authority approved The authority also approved transfer of shares, change of chief executive officer, directors of M/s Sohail International Media (SMC-PVT) Limited Lahore, M/s MNA Media &Productions (SMC-PVT) Limited Lahore and M/s Times Communication (Pvt) Limited /Lahore RANG and M/s EL SAT (Pvt.) Limited /Zaiqa tv to existing CEO/Director/Shareholder Chaudhry Abdul Rehman.

The authority also approved a grant of Non-Commercial FM License to University of Malakand.

Request of Landing Rights Permission to M/s Saeed & Noshaba Sons (SMC-Pvt.) Limited Lahore for foreign TV Channel "South Asia Global TV" under General Entertainment Category was also approved by the authority.

Moreover, regular appointments for the families of deceased employees (who die during their service) under the Prime Minister's Assistance package of the Federal Government was also approved by the Authority.

Furthermore, the authority has also approved its budget for the Financial Year 2023-2024.

The authority meeting was also attended by Secretary Information & Broadcasting, Sohail Ali Khan, Sectary Interior, Syed Ali Murtaza, Chairman Federal board of Revenue, Asim Ahmed, Chairman PTA, Muhammad Naveed, Member Federal Capital, Hussain Abuzar, and Member Balochistan Farah Azeem Shah.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Balochistan Prime Minister Internet Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Budget Farah Malakand FBR Media TV Government Asia

Recent Stories

PM, MQM delegation discuss country's political sit ..

PM, MQM delegation discuss country's political situation

20 seconds ago
 e-Pay Punjab Fetches Rs 173 Billion Revenue Throug ..

E-Pay Punjab Fetches Rs 173 Billion Revenue Through 28 Million Transactions

42 minutes ago
 UAE is world leader in health sector, successful m ..

UAE is world leader in health sector, successful model for anticipating future t ..

2 hours ago
 President, PM condemn Israeli attack on worshipper ..

President, PM condemn Israeli attack on worshippers inside Al-Aqsa Mosque

3 hours ago
 On 05 April 2023, Security Forces conducted an Int ..

On 05 April 2023, Security Forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation in g ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2023

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.