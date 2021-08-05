PEMRA approves two years landing rights permission to education channels on zero tariff

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Thursday approved two years landing rights permission to education category channels on zero tariff to encourage the arrival of reputed international channels in Pakistan.

The 164th meeting presided over by PEMRA Chairman Muhammad Saleem Baig accorded approval of renewal of licenses to a number of FM radios.

The forum approved amendments in the PEMRA (import of Electronic Media Equipment and Transmitting apparatus for Broadcasting, Distribution and Teleporting Operations) Regulations 2018.

The meeting approved renewal of non-commercial FM radio licenses including the license of Punjab Safe Citizens Authority's non-commercial FM radio.

The authority approved the renewal of service licenses of mobile tv (audio and video content provision) of Messers Convax Interactive (pvt) limited, Karachi, Dialogue Broadband (pvt) Limited, Islamabad.

The authority okayed Nayatel's application of starting internet Protocol TV (IPTV) in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Multan and Quetta zones.

The authority has canceled the bid of Messers. Chaudhry Nazar Mohammad & Co. (Pvt) Ltd. Gujranwala for issuance of FM radio license for Dadu, While the authority approved the application of Messers Venus Entertainment Company (pvt), Karachi to extend the launching period of their Satellite TV broadcast.

The meeting was attended by Federal Secretary Information and Broadcasting Ms Shehera Shahid, Federal board of Revenue Chairman Asim Ahmed, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority Chairman Major General (Retd) Amir Azeem Bajwa, Secretary Interior Yousuf Naseem Khokhar, member Federal Capital Syed Abuzar Pirzada, member Sindh Safia Malik, member Balochistan Farah Azeem Shah, member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Arifain, member Punjab Faisal Sherjan and Executive Member PEMRA Ashfaq Jamani.