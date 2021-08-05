UrduPoint.com

PEMRA Approves Two Years Landing Rights Permission To Education Channels On Zero Tariff

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 10:46 PM

PEMRA approves two years landing rights permission to education channels on zero tariff

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Thursday approved two years landing rights permission to education category channels on zero tariff to encourage the arrival of reputed international channels in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Thursday approved two years landing rights permission to education category channels on zero tariff to encourage the arrival of reputed international channels in Pakistan.

The 164th meeting presided over by PEMRA Chairman Muhammad Saleem Baig accorded approval of renewal of licenses to a number of FM radios.

The forum approved amendments in the PEMRA (import of Electronic Media Equipment and Transmitting apparatus for Broadcasting, Distribution and Teleporting Operations) Regulations 2018.

The meeting approved renewal of non-commercial FM radio licenses including the license of Punjab Safe Citizens Authority's non-commercial FM radio.

The authority approved the renewal of service licenses of mobile tv (audio and video content provision) of Messers Convax Interactive (pvt) limited, Karachi, Dialogue Broadband (pvt) Limited, Islamabad.

The authority okayed Nayatel's application of starting internet Protocol TV (IPTV) in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Multan and Quetta zones.

The authority has canceled the bid of Messers. Chaudhry Nazar Mohammad & Co. (Pvt) Ltd. Gujranwala for issuance of FM radio license for Dadu, While the authority approved the application of Messers Venus Entertainment Company (pvt), Karachi to extend the launching period of their Satellite TV broadcast.

The meeting was attended by Federal Secretary Information and Broadcasting Ms Shehera Shahid, Federal board of Revenue Chairman Asim Ahmed, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority Chairman Major General (Retd) Amir Azeem Bajwa, Secretary Interior Yousuf Naseem Khokhar, member Federal Capital Syed Abuzar Pirzada, member Sindh Safia Malik, member Balochistan Farah Azeem Shah, member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Arifain, member Punjab Faisal Sherjan and Executive Member PEMRA Ashfaq Jamani.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Balochistan Internet Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Import Education Punjab Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Mobile Company Farah Rawalpindi Gujranwala Dadu FBR 2018 Media TV

Recent Stories

Utilizing modern technology to eradicate crimes st ..

Utilizing modern technology to eradicate crimes stresses

1 minute ago
 Trudeau Says 'Hopeful' Border Staff Strike Can be ..

Trudeau Says 'Hopeful' Border Staff Strike Can be Settled at Bargaining Table

1 minute ago
 Patients Blocked From Leaving Yemen Due to Permane ..

Patients Blocked From Leaving Yemen Due to Permanent Airport Closure - NGO

1 minute ago
 Ebrahim Raisi Sworn In as New President of Iran

Ebrahim Raisi Sworn In as New President of Iran

1 minute ago
 All political parties united on Kashmir issue desp ..

All political parties united on Kashmir issue despite political differences: Far ..

42 minutes ago
 Gang-rape case: three awarded death sentence

Gang-rape case: three awarded death sentence

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.