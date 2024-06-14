PEMRA Asks BOL TV To Submit Complainants’ Details
Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2024 | 11:47 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The Council of Complaints of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Friday directed the BOL tv management to submit all the details of the complaints filed by different complainants against them.
The council also asked the complainants to submit their personal and legal documents relevant to their complaints, said a news release.
The directives passed by the Council which met here with Syed Muhammad Ali in the chair.
The major issue took up by the council on second day of the 89th meeting was related to the grievances from BOL TV journalists regarding their unpaid salaries and wrongful terminations.
The PEMRA has so far received approximately 200 complaints in that regard, including one from prominent journalist Sami Ibrahim.
During the proceedings, the Council instructed BOL TV to provide detailed information about all complainants to PEMRA by the next session, scheduled for June 25.
Among other members Fauzia Shahid, Gauhar Zahid Malik, Kewan Hameed Raja, Afzal Butt, and Regional Director/Secretary of the Council Saeed Ahmed Soomro were in attendance.
