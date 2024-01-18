Open Menu

PEMRA Asks TV Channels To Cover Pak-Iran Tension With ‘utmost Care’

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2024 | 05:00 PM

PEMRA asks TV channels to cover Pak-Iran tension with ‘utmost care’

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulation Authority (PEMRA) on Thursday directed all the satellite tv channel licensees to exercise “utmost care” while reporting over “tension between Pakistan and Iran”.

“All the licensees are directed to avoid telecasting/ breaking any unsubstantiated news on recent development surfaced between Pakistan and Iran,” PEMRA said in a letter addressed to all the licensees operating in “news & current affairs and regional languages”.

The Authority urged them to verify the related information from the relevant institutions before broadcasting or airing.

“Licensees are expected to present factual information / reports through their transmission and support state narrative at this crucial time as and when released from the relevant institution,” it added.

PEMRA said all the news and programming heads and their respective teams should be sensitized to verify each and every information received on their desks or Whatsapp groups, and “aired only after necessary fact checking, as any false reporting may cause unrest and insecurity among the public”.

It warned that if any violation was observed, reported or identified through any complaint, “the Authority shall be constrained to proceed under Section 26, 29-A and 30 of PEMRA Ordinance 2002 as amended by PEMRA (Amendment) Act-2023”.

Related Topics

Pakistan Iran May Media TV All From

Recent Stories

China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran a ..

China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions

30 minutes ago
 Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation ..

Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran

2 hours ago
 Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terror ..

Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR

2 hours ago
 Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

4 hours ago
 Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: In ..

Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister

6 hours ago
 Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' a ..

Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..

7 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024

8 hours ago
 SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food man ..

SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area

17 hours ago
 CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely ele ..

CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections

17 hours ago
 Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment af ..

Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power

17 hours ago
 Infrastructure of city can be improved through pub ..

Infrastructure of city can be improved through public-private partnership projec ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan