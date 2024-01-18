PEMRA asks TV channels to cover Pak-Iran tension with ‘utmost care’

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulation Authority (PEMRA) on Thursday directed all the satellite tv channel licensees to exercise “utmost care” while reporting over “tension between Pakistan and Iran”.

“All the licensees are directed to avoid telecasting/ breaking any unsubstantiated news on recent development surfaced between Pakistan and Iran,” PEMRA said in a letter addressed to all the licensees operating in “news & current affairs and regional languages”.

The Authority urged them to verify the related information from the relevant institutions before broadcasting or airing.

“Licensees are expected to present factual information / reports through their transmission and support state narrative at this crucial time as and when released from the relevant institution,” it added.

PEMRA said all the news and programming heads and their respective teams should be sensitized to verify each and every information received on their desks or Whatsapp groups, and “aired only after necessary fact checking, as any false reporting may cause unrest and insecurity among the public”.

It warned that if any violation was observed, reported or identified through any complaint, “the Authority shall be constrained to proceed under Section 26, 29-A and 30 of PEMRA Ordinance 2002 as amended by PEMRA (Amendment) Act-2023”.