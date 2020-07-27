PEMRA Authority links issuance of new licences to companies already running TV channels with KPIs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority ( PEMRA) on Monday decided to link issuance of new licences to the companies already running television channels with their past key performance indicators (KPIs).

A PEMRA Authority meeting held here with Chairman Saleem Baig in the chair deferred the decision on all such applications for issuance of new licences while constituting a three-member committee for preparation of regulations in this regard.

The meeting was given a briefing on the issue of suspension of 24 News licence and the ongoing litigation in the courts of law.

The authority decided to renew the non-commercial category licence of Virtual University for 15 years.

It expressed displeasure over humiliation of a certain group of people by a news channel and issued the directive to the channels that all nationalities should be given due respect.

Member Balochistan Farah Azeem sought the attention of the authority towards the television dramas, and their topics and themes. It was unanimously decided to prepare a comprehensive and coordinated policy for the tv channels to ensure adherence to social, religious and ethical values of the society.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Information and Broadcasting Akbar Durrani, Secretary Interior Naseem Ahmed Khokhar, Pakistan Telecom Authority Chairman Azeem Bajwa, Federal board of Revenue Chairman Javed Ghani, authority members Muhammad Arifeen ( Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Syed Abuzar Pirzada (Federal Capital), Safia Malik (Sindh) and Farah Azeem (Balochistan), Faisal Sher Jan (Punjab), and Executive Member PEMRA Ashfaq Jumani.\932