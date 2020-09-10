UrduPoint.com
PEMRA Bans ARY Digital's Drama Jalan

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 11:50 PM

PEMRA bans ARY Digital's drama Jalan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Thursday banned the telecast of Ary Digital's drama Jalan.

The Authority has issued notification in this regard saying the action was being taken over the production carrying contents that went against social and religious values.

The authority had been receiving many complaints about the content of the ARY Digital's drama serial "Jalan".

The action was taken under Section 27 of the Pemra ordinance. The notification added that the drama serial could also not be aired on ARY.

"There was a content which was against the core social and religious values," said the notification, and pointed out that the administration of the channel was also clearly communicated that the content was against the social and religious values and correct it.

According to the regulatory body, the concerned tv did not take any step to mend its way and continued to air Drama "Jalan".

"All TV channels on August 18 had clearly been instructed to run dramas with content that was in accordance with the social and religious values", it added.

