PEMRA bans Bol TV programme Tick Tock Show

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has immediately banned the broadcasting of Bol Entertainment's "Tick Tock Show" programme.

There were numerous complaints from viewers on Pakistan Citizen Portal and PEMRA's social media accounts about the content of the programme, said a press release issued here on Friday.

The channel was issued a show cause notice for airing videos and content based on highly inappropriate, vulgar, obscene and Indian music in the said programme and was warned to review its content.

The channel was advised to ensure that its content was acceptable under the Pakistani values, otherwise action will be taken under PEMRA Ordinance.

Bol Entertainment continued to broadcast inappropriate tik tok videos in the said programme, in response to which the authority has banned the broadcast of the said programme under Section 27 of the PEMRA Ordinance.