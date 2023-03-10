ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Friday banned airing of a programme "Live with Dr. Shahid Masood" on GNN channel for two weeks and with immediate effect.

The show was banned in the backdrop of a false news shared by political analyst Dr.

Shahid Masood who also made baseless comments regarding the aid given by the Sindh government to the earthquake victims of Türkiye in the program aired on February 16, 2023.

According to PEMRA, those comments caused "irreparable damage to the diplomatic relationship between the two brotherly countries", as was cited in the International media for propaganda against Pakistan.

The content aired in the said program was based on a clip taken from social media. A show-cause notice was issued to the channel on February 20, 2023 and an opportunity was given for a formal personal hearing.