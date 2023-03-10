UrduPoint.com

PEMRA Bans Dr Shahid Masood's TV Show For 2 Weeks

Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2023 | 05:00 PM

PEMRA bans Dr Shahid Masood's TV show for 2 weeks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Friday banned airing of a programme "Live with Dr. Shahid Masood" on GNN channel for two weeks and with immediate effect.

The show was banned in the backdrop of a false news shared by political analyst Dr.

Shahid Masood who also made baseless comments regarding the aid given by the Sindh government to the earthquake victims of Türkiye in the program aired on February 16, 2023.

According to PEMRA, those comments caused "irreparable damage to the diplomatic relationship between the two brotherly countries", as was cited in the International media for propaganda against Pakistan.

The content aired in the said program was based on a clip taken from social media. A show-cause notice was issued to the channel on February 20, 2023 and an opportunity was given for a formal personal hearing.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Pakistan Earthquake Social Media February Media From Government

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

4 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

6 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

6 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

6 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

6 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.