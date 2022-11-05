(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 5th, 2022) Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Saturday banned speeches and coverage of PTI Chairman Imran Khan on all tv channels.

