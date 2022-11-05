UrduPoint.com

PEMRA Bans Imran Khan's Speeches, Coverage On All TVs

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 05, 2022 | 07:20 PM

PEMRA bans Imran Khan's speeches, coverage on all TVs

The authority has issues a notification and has barred the TVs from airing even the old speeches of the PTI Chairman.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 5th, 2022) Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Saturday banned speeches and coverage of PTI Chairman Imran Khan on all tv channels.

The PEMRA issued notification and directed the TV channels not even air old speeches of Imran Khan.

(Details to follow)

