PEMRA bans retelecast of drama serials Ishqia, Piyar Ke Sadqey

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ):Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Friday banned repeat telecast of ARY drama serial Ishqia and Hum TV drama serial Piyar Ke Sadqey under PEMRA Ordinance section 27.

The ban has been imposed due to material against the social and religious values o the society.

According to a press release the repeat telecast of the said drama serials would also be applicable on ARY Zindgi and Hum Sitarey as well.

Moreover, ARY has been advised to review the content o its drma serial Jalan following many complaints from the viewers.

The channel has been warned that if its content was not modified to conform with Pakistani social norms and values, action would be taken against the channel under section 27 of the PEMRA Ordinance.

It is worth a mention that the viewers have been criticising the central themes of these television dramas and expressed their strong reservations over the telecast of content that violates the sanctity of respected family relations.