PEMRA Chairman calls on CM Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Chairman Muhammad Saleem Baig called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the civil secretariat here on Monday to discuss the launch of a tv channel by the Punjab government.

The CM appreciated the performance of PEMRA, adding that media plays a pivotal role in moulding public opinion. Media's role in national development was very important, he said and added that media's diverse importance had increased manifold as digital media had been rapidly expanded.

The chairman also presented the annual PEMRA report to the CM Punjab.

SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Legal Head (PEMRA) Tahir Tarar, Regional General Manager (PEMRA) Lahore Akram Barkat and DGPR Punjab Saman Rai were also present.