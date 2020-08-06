UrduPoint.com
PEMRA Chairman For Stopping Exhibition Of Illegal Indian,indecent Content On Cable Network

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 10:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA ) Chairman Muhammad Saleem Baig on Thursday expressed the resolve to stop exhibition of illegal Indian and indecent content on Cable tv and ensure that they show only legal channel and content on their networks.

This, he said, during his visit to PEMRA regional office Quetta where he was briefed about the actions against the illegal channels.

The chairman PEMRA directed the officers and staff at regional office to utilize all available resources and energies to stop distribution of indecent, vulgar, unethical content and Indian channels in order to ensure healthy entertainment to the viewers and protect social, cultural, religious values of the country.

Kamran Zeb, Incharge PEMRA Regional Office, briefed him about the ongoing drive in the region against obscenity, vulgarity and illegal channels specifically Indian.

The In-charge Regional Office told that PEMRA teams were checking Cable TV operators head-ends in different cities and villages of the province on daily basis and have confiscated equipment being continuously used in relaying indecent, obscene, vulgar and illegal channels and content from youtube or any other sources.

The chairman PEMRA also held a meeting with Council of Complaints Chairman Abdul Jalil Mamdani and its members and appreciated the services of the council.

During the meeting,Director General (Operations-Distribution) Muhammad Farooq, General Manager (Operations-Broadcast/Media & PR) Muhammad Tahir, were also present.

