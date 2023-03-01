UrduPoint.com

PEMRA Chairman Inaugurates 36th Int'l Book Fair

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2023 | 08:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Chairman Muhammad Saleem Baig inaugurated the 36th International Book Fair here at Expo Center on Wednesday.

The PEMRA Chairman hailed the book fair's organizers including Saleem Malik, Mohammad Faisal, Kashif Mir and Mian Babar Hameed. He said, "Book is a symbol of life and a healthy society.

" He congratulated the administration for organizing the book fair and appreciated their efforts. Around 200 stalls were at the fair and PEMRA Chairman also visited various stalls.

At the book fair, to be continued for five days, rare and unique books will be available at 40 to 50 percent discount.

PEMRA Punjab Director General Ikram Barkat, Director General (Operation) Muhammad Tahir, Director (Legal) Tahir Tarar, Regional Director (Lahore) Ayesha Watto, and other officers were also present.

