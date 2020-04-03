PEMRA chairman seeks cable operators cooperation in making Taleem Ghar programme a success

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority ( PEMRA) on Friday issued directives to all cable operators in the Punjab to cooperate with PEMRA staff and officers and provide technical support to make Punjab government's " Taleem Ghar programme" a successful so that the students confined to homes due to spread of coronavirus could continue educational activities at home.

Chairman PEMRA Salim Baig has assured full cooperation to Punjab government educational programme in wake of lockdown in the country, said a press release issued here.

The chairman PEMRA lauding the initiative of the Punjab government has issued directives to Director General Operations and Distributions Muhammad Farooq to prepare a strategy in this connection.

He has appointed Regional Manager Lahore Ikram Barkat as focal person to look into matters related to educational channel of the Punjab government and will be responsible for ensuring that cable operators show this channel in their respective areas.

Meanwhile cable operators have appealed that due to problems in collection of cable bills from the consumers due to lockdown either annual fee should be waived off or they may be given additional time to deposit the fee. The chairman assured that the authority would sympathetically consider their demand of deferment of annual fees.

Salim Baig urged the cable operators to ensure uninterrupted cable transmission so that at this difficult time the subscribers should get entertainment facilities at home.

He also emphasized the need for provision of educational facilities to the students through cable networks till educational institutions were close due to pandemic.