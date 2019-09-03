PEMRA chairman takes concrete steps for ensuring ban on Indian content on TV channels, cable network

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has taken practical steps for ensuring ban on Indian content on Pakistani television channels and cable networks and strictly following the policy of zero tolerance in this regard

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) : Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has taken practical steps for ensuring ban on Indian content on Pakistani television channels and cable networks and strictly following the policy of zero tolerance in this regard.

Following Indian government decision to scrap Article 370 in Indian Constitution, which gave special status to the occupied territory, India's atrocities in occupied Kashmir increased manifold and tensions between India and Pakistan escalated.

PEMRA imposed ban on Indian content being aired on media including films, dramas and TVCs as well as those featuring Indian actors. As per the notification issued by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), the Indian clips, news reports, songs cannot be telecast on Pakistani media.

Chairman PEMRA Muhammad Saleem Baig has been visiting various regional offices of the PEMRA and holding meetings with all stakeholders across the county to ensure that nobody violated the ban.

During a meeting with the local cable operators in Gujranwala, Saleem Baig said there was zero tolerance for Indian channels and warned them of punitive action if they were found involved in airing Indian channels or content.

The operators were told that in the backdrop of recent standoff with India on Kashmir issue, the PEMRA would not spare any licencee involved in airing Indian content and strict legal action, including FIRs would be registered.

During his visit to PEMRA Regional Offices of Faisalabad and Sargodha and meeting with cable tv operators of Sargodha, Chiniot, Bhakkar, Khushab, Jhang, Faisalabad, Mianwali, Toba Tek Singh and Nankana, he warned them of no clemency on Indian channels and Indian content. They were categorically warned strict legal actions if found relaying any Indian channel in violation of orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan and PEMRA.

Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Saleem Baig during his visit to Peshawar regional office directed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region to make the drive against airing illegal Indian content on cable and Indian DTH more effectively.

During his meeting with cable TV operators of Mardan, Charsada, Swabi, Nowshera, Pabbi, Tongi, Swat, Malakand, Hangu, Kohat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur,D I Khan, the PEMRA chief warned them that no leniency on Indian channels and Indian content would be tolerated.

They were categorically warned of strict legal actions if found relaying any Indian channel in violation of the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan and PEMRA. In the wake of the current standoff with India on Jammu & Kashmir, representatives of cable TV operators were conveyed that the authority shall not spare any licensee and shall lodge FIRs against such network operators.

A countrywide crackdown against such violators has been started and PEMRA has seized all the illegal equipments from violators.

During his visit to PEMRA Regional Office, Multan attended a ceremony organised by Multan Traders Association for voluntarily destroying illegal DTH & C-Line equipment. While addressing the traders association, the PEMRA chairman appreciated their efforts for organizing the event and voluntarily destroying illegal equipment for expressing solidarity with brethren in Jammu and Kashmir.

PEMRA chairman avowed no clemency on Indian channels and Indian content in Pakistan. While appreciating the support and efforts of importers, distributors, cable TV operators, FM radios and TV channels for boycotting Indian content and Indian DTH, he appealed public to explicitly show solidarity and voluntarily boycott Indian DTH and make this drive more successful as it is not possible without their cooperation.

Moreover, Chairman Muhammad Saleem urged public to support PEMRA in identifying those involved in selling illegal Indian DTH so that strict action could be initiated with in coordination with law enforcement agencies. This act will also help to stop transfer of billions of rupees to India, illegally.