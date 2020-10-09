PEMRA Chairman visits GCU

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Chairman Muhammad Saleem Baig who is also an old Ravian, on Friday visited the Government College University (GCU) Lahore and discussed various matters of mutual interest with Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Chairman Muhammad Saleem Baig who is also an old Ravian, on Friday visited the Government College University (GCU) Lahore and discussed various matters of mutual interest with Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi.

Speaking on the occasion, Saleem Baig said this was a knowledge driven world and the role of universities was very crucial for development of Pakistan. He shared memories of his student life at the Government College Lahore where he was the president of the college union. He expressed pleasure that the Vice Chancellor was himself an old Ravian, and would align this prestigious institution with the needs of 21st century.

GCU VC Prof. Zaidi discussed with the PEMRA Chairman his four-year strategic vision for the development of GCU, saying that the real spirit of research should be societal impact, not increments and promotions.

He said alumni's achievements in professional lives brought laurels to their alma mater, and they felt very proud when they witnessed old Ravian play their leading role for development of Pakistan at different prestigious positions.

The Vice Chancellor also requested the PEMRA Chairman that GCU was looking forward to set up a non-commercial radio station for its students, and would look forward to the regulatory authority for the grant of licence.

Later, Saleem Baig visited the University's historical Bukhari Auditorium where he organized and participated in different declamation contests during his student years.