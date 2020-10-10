UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PEMRA Chairman Visits Sargodha Office

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 10:55 PM

PEMRA chairman visits Sargodha office

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Chairman Muhammad Saleem Baig visited Sargodha office on Saturday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Chairman Muhammad Saleem Baig visited Sargodha office on Saturday.

In-charge sub-office Sargodha gave a detailed briefing to the Chairman PEMRA on professional activities.

The chairman stressed for making the Sargodha office more functional so that the legitimate demands of the stakeholders could be met and the PEMRA rules and the Electronic Media Code of Conduct could be effectively implemented.

He directed to take comprehensive action against the illegal DTH business so as to prevent illegal transfer of billions of rupees of domestic capital to abroad.

During his visit, the chairman also met the representatives of Sargodha Cable Operators and assured them that PEMRA would meet all their legitimate demands.

However, he asked the cable operators to work within the ambit of PEMRA rules and shut down illegal and prohibited channels immediately and refrain from showing foreign content on CD channels.

He said that cable operators had responsibility to play their positive role in the society and be the guardians of social values.

On the occasion, he was accompanied by Director General (Operations Distribution)Muhammad Farooq and Director General (Media and Public Relations) Muhammad Tahir.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Visit Sargodha Media All From Billion

Recent Stories

Five die after tourist plane, microlight collide i ..

4 minutes ago

Upgraded system launched for expeditious processin ..

15 minutes ago

Trump to hold rallies next week in Pennsylvania an ..

15 minutes ago

11 suspects arrested, illicit weapons recovered

15 minutes ago

Karabakh Ceasefire Largely Observed Throughout Day ..

15 minutes ago

Five killed after tourist plane, microlight collid ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.