PEMRA chairman visits Sargodha office

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Chairman Muhammad Saleem Baig visited Sargodha office on Saturday.

In-charge sub-office Sargodha gave a detailed briefing to the Chairman PEMRA on professional activities.

The chairman stressed for making the Sargodha office more functional so that the legitimate demands of the stakeholders could be met and the PEMRA rules and the Electronic Media Code of Conduct could be effectively implemented.

He directed to take comprehensive action against the illegal DTH business so as to prevent illegal transfer of billions of rupees of domestic capital to abroad.

During his visit, the chairman also met the representatives of Sargodha Cable Operators and assured them that PEMRA would meet all their legitimate demands.

However, he asked the cable operators to work within the ambit of PEMRA rules and shut down illegal and prohibited channels immediately and refrain from showing foreign content on CD channels.

He said that cable operators had responsibility to play their positive role in the society and be the guardians of social values.

On the occasion, he was accompanied by Director General (Operations Distribution)Muhammad Farooq and Director General (Media and Public Relations) Muhammad Tahir.