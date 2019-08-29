UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PEMRA Chief Warns Strict Action Against Cable Operators Over Telecasting Indian Channels

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 06:28 PM

PEMRA chief warns strict action against cable operators over telecasting Indian channels

Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Muhammad Salim Baig Thursday warned strict legal action against cable operators over telecasting Indian channels or materials

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Muhammad Salim Baig Thursday warned strict legal action against cable operators over telecasting Indian channels or materials.

He said if service of any Indian channel is reported from any area the relevant of the province, the relevant Inspector and Assistant General Manager would be expelled from the province. He told Cable operator to sensitize their staff as the government would not compromise on airing of Indian channels or materials.

He said several complaints received from Swat where cable operator were providing services of Indian channels, adding that if the practice was not stopped the cable operator would face the music.

Chairman PEMRA was presiding a meeting of cable operators here at PEMRA Peshawar office where Director General Admin PEMRA, DG Operations and distribution, GM Media and PR, GM for Chairman PEMRA, Regional Manager PEMRA Peshawar and representatives of cable operators were present.

The PEMRA chief speaking on the occasion said India was involved in human rights violation and killing of innocent Karhmiris and PEMRA would not allow any cable operator to telecast Indian channel.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Peshawar Music Swat Media From Government General Motors

Recent Stories

Naval Chief Presides Over Command & Staff Conferen ..

5 minutes ago

NMC participates in Aqdar World Summit in Moscow

16 minutes ago

First Soviet Nuclear Bomb Test

3 minutes ago

Forest Conservation Committee constituted in Chitr ..

3 minutes ago

KP PA passes condemnation resolution against India ..

43 minutes ago

'Patiala Gharana', paid tribute by discussing, pla ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.