PEMRA chief warns strict action against cable operators over telecasting Indian channels

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Muhammad Salim Baig Thursday warned strict legal action against cable operators over telecasting Indian channels or materials.

He said if service of any Indian channel is reported from any area the relevant of the province, the relevant Inspector and Assistant General Manager would be expelled from the province. He told Cable operator to sensitize their staff as the government would not compromise on airing of Indian channels or materials.

He said several complaints received from Swat where cable operator were providing services of Indian channels, adding that if the practice was not stopped the cable operator would face the music.

Chairman PEMRA was presiding a meeting of cable operators here at PEMRA Peshawar office where Director General Admin PEMRA, DG Operations and distribution, GM Media and PR, GM for Chairman PEMRA, Regional Manager PEMRA Peshawar and representatives of cable operators were present.

The PEMRA chief speaking on the occasion said India was involved in human rights violation and killing of innocent Karhmiris and PEMRA would not allow any cable operator to telecast Indian channel.