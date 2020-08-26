PEMRA confiscates equipment used in airing illegal channels in Gujranwala

On the instructions of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Chairman Muhammad Saleem Baig and Director General Operations Muhammad Farooq, the PEMRA Gujranwala team Wednesday took action against the cable operators operating illegal television channels

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :On the instructions of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Chairman Muhammad Saleem Baig and Director General Operations Muhammad Farooq, the PEMRA Gujranwala team Wednesday took action against the cable operators operating illegal television channels.

The PEMRA team comprising Deputy General Manager Muhammad Tanveer, Area Inspector Imran Qaiser, Salman Cheema and staff raided various places in Kamonki Tehsil and confiscated the equipment of cable operators operating illegal channels.

The cable operators involved in airing illegal channels included Anmol Cable Network, Tipu Cable Network, Four Star Cable Network and Five Star Cable Network.

During the operation, the PEMRA team completely sealed an illegal cable network in Machhrala village which was not licensed by PEMRA.