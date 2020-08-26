UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PEMRA Confiscates Equipment Used In Airing Illegal Channels In Gujranwala

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 09:43 PM

PEMRA confiscates equipment used in airing illegal channels in Gujranwala

On the instructions of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Chairman Muhammad Saleem Baig and Director General Operations Muhammad Farooq, the PEMRA Gujranwala team Wednesday took action against the cable operators operating illegal television channels

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :On the instructions of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Chairman Muhammad Saleem Baig and Director General Operations Muhammad Farooq, the PEMRA Gujranwala team Wednesday took action against the cable operators operating illegal television channels.

The PEMRA team comprising Deputy General Manager Muhammad Tanveer, Area Inspector Imran Qaiser, Salman Cheema and staff raided various places in Kamonki Tehsil and confiscated the equipment of cable operators operating illegal channels.

The cable operators involved in airing illegal channels included Anmol Cable Network, Tipu Cable Network, Four Star Cable Network and Five Star Cable Network.

During the operation, the PEMRA team completely sealed an illegal cable network in Machhrala village which was not licensed by PEMRA.

Related Topics

Pakistan Gujranwala Media TV

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber sees 340% surge in companies listing ..

59 seconds ago

FinTech &amp; HealthTech investments in Dubai and ..

16 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts 57,419 COVID-19 tests, an ..

16 minutes ago

Emirati women are key drivers of future economy: J ..

16 minutes ago

Humaid Al Nuaimi reviews e-connectivity system use ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Police introduces &#039;Global Police Indica ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.