ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Thursday denied the allegations of allowing the change of management and transfer of shares of Samaa tv without clearance of outstanding dues worth million of rupees.

A spokesman of Pemra, clarified that the issue of annual gross advertisement revenue (AGDR) was not of Samaa TV , only but it pertains to all media channels.

He said the new management of Messrs Jaag Broadcasting Systems Limited, which runs Samaa TV, has assured the payment of all outstanding dues excluding the ADGR.

The new management has also assured complying with the decision of Pemra regarding the clearance of outstanding dues related to ADGR.

He said Pemra has allowed transfer of Samaa TV's management in accordance with its rules and after security clearance of Jaag Broadcasting Systems from Interior Ministry.

Moreover the ADGR issue remained sub judice periodically. Another such case was still under trial in Sindh High Court.

He said Pemra has constituted a committee to listen pleas of all channels regarding ADGR and submit its recommendations for across the board implementation on all channels.