PEMRA determined to recover dues from satellite TV channels on ad revenue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Wednesday expressed the resolve to recover dues outstanding against multiple satellite television (TV) channels on account of the revenue generated from advertisements.

In a news release, the authority noted that Pakistani satellite tv channels were required to pay up to 7.5 per cent of the revenue generated from advertisements (for news and current affairs and entertainment) to PEMRA under the terms and conditions of the license.

Moreover, all licensees were required to submit their audited accounts to the authority within three months at the end of the financial year under rule 17 of the PEMRA Rules 2009.

It said a three-member 'Authority Committee' was constituted by the authority in its 165th meeting after taking notice of non-payment of dues by the satellite TV channels.

It was headed by Faisal Sher Jan (Member Punjab), Muhammad Arfeen (Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Syed Abu Zar (Member Federal Capital).

"The committee provided several opportunities of personal hearings to all TV channels.

However, the majority of TV channels remained reluctant to provide details of their audited financial statements to the Authority, except eight companies who submitted their financial statements," it observed.

"Billions of rupees are outstanding against satellite TV channels," it noted and said the authority was determined not only to take all possible steps for recovery under PEMRA Rules, but would also seek assistance from SECP and FBR.

The authority would take action against the violators in order to ensure supremacy of law.

It said that matter with regard to Annual Gross Advertisement Revenue remained pending in various courts for over a decade and finally in 2019, the apex court directed the Authority to ensure implementation of PEMRA Rules 2009.

In pursuance of court decision of 2019, after providing various opportunities to the channels for submission of statements, show cause notices were issued to the channels on March 16, 2020 for submission of audited financial statements from the date of issue of license to the current financial year and the same would be concluded, soon.