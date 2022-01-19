UrduPoint.com

PEMRA Determined To Recover Dues From Satellite TV Channels On Ad Revenue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2022 | 08:53 PM

PEMRA determined to recover dues from satellite TV channels on ad revenue

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Wednesday expressed the resolve to recover dues outstanding against multiple satellite television (TV) channels on account of the revenue generated from advertisements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Wednesday expressed the resolve to recover dues outstanding against multiple satellite television (TV) channels on account of the revenue generated from advertisements.

In a news release, the authority noted that Pakistani satellite tv channels were required to pay up to 7.5 per cent of the revenue generated from advertisements (for news and current affairs and entertainment) to PEMRA under the terms and conditions of the license.

Moreover, all licensees were required to submit their audited accounts to the authority within three months at the end of the financial year under rule 17 of the PEMRA Rules 2009.

It said a three-member 'Authority Committee' was constituted by the authority in its 165th meeting after taking notice of non-payment of dues by the satellite TV channels.

It was headed by Faisal Sher Jan (Member Punjab), Muhammad Arfeen (Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Syed Abu Zar (Member Federal Capital).

"The committee provided several opportunities of personal hearings to all TV channels.

However, the majority of TV channels remained reluctant to provide details of their audited financial statements to the Authority, except eight companies who submitted their financial statements," it observed.

"Billions of rupees are outstanding against satellite TV channels," it noted and said the authority was determined not only to take all possible steps for recovery under PEMRA Rules, but would also seek assistance from SECP and FBR.

The authority would take action against the violators in order to ensure supremacy of law.

It said that matter with regard to Annual Gross Advertisement Revenue remained pending in various courts for over a decade and finally in 2019, the apex court directed the Authority to ensure implementation of PEMRA Rules 2009.

In pursuance of court decision of 2019, after providing various opportunities to the channels for submission of statements, show cause notices were issued to the channels on March 16, 2020 for submission of audited financial statements from the date of issue of license to the current financial year and the same would be concluded, soon.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Same March FBR 2019 2020 Media TV All From Billion Court

Recent Stories

Constructor of Turkey's Akkuyu NPP Says Location S ..

Constructor of Turkey's Akkuyu NPP Says Location Safe Against Earthquakes

35 seconds ago
 Russian Communist Party Submits to State Duma Appe ..

Russian Communist Party Submits to State Duma Appeal to Putin to Recognize DPR, ..

2 minutes ago
 Government ensuring assistance for poor, deserving ..

Government ensuring assistance for poor, deserving people: Khalil George

2 minutes ago
 Putin, Raisi hail ties at decisive moment for Iran ..

Putin, Raisi hail ties at decisive moment for Iran nuclear deal

2 minutes ago
 Chinese envoy thanks COAS for providing safe, secu ..

Chinese envoy thanks COAS for providing safe, secure environment to CPEC project ..

2 minutes ago
 Switzerland Cuts Validity of COVID-19 Certificates ..

Switzerland Cuts Validity of COVID-19 Certificates From 365 to 270 Days

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.