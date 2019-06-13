UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PEMRA DG Summoned In Case Against PTM Activities

Muhammad Irfan 42 minutes ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 04:51 PM

PEMRA DG summoned in case against PTM activities

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday summoned Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) director general in person to answer in a case seeking ban on coverage of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday summoned Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) director general in person to answer in a case seeking ban on coverage of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM).

Justice Aamer Faooq said no one could defame the state institutions under the PEMRA code of conduct.

He said if PEMRA ensured implementation on its code of conduct then situation did not reach to this extent. Every one did not use internet but television channels were watched everywhere, he further added.

He observed that 80 percent contents aired on television channels during 8:00pm to 12:00am were violating the PEMRA codes of conduct.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority director general internet informed the bench that the secured sites operating through social media tools of other countries could not be blocked from Pakistan.

During hearing, Justice Aamer Farooq asked why not any representative from PEMRA did not appear.

He said seeking written reply from PEMRA and NAB meant to delay the case fora about two months.

He said it was not a case related to certain person or institution rather it was about public interest.

The hearing of the case then adjourned till June 30.

It may be mentioned here that the petition was filed by Colonel (retd) Javed Iqbal seeking a ban on coverage of PTM's activities and blocking of its social media accounts in Pakistan.

He said PTM activists had been speaking against the state institutions.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Internet National Accountability Bureau Social Media May June Islamabad High Court Media TV From Pashtun Tahafuz Movement

Recent Stories

At Least 8 People Killed, 11 Injured by Suicide At ..

59 seconds ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Surveilla ..

4 minutes ago

Medical colleges to face penalty on charging exces ..

4 minutes ago

2 women among 4 held, 24-kg heroin seized in Sargo ..

4 minutes ago

Experts hail PTI govt for taxing items detrimental ..

7 minutes ago

Constable among two killed in cross fire in Sargod ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.