PEMRA DG summoned in case against PTM activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday summoned Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) director general in person to answer in a case seeking ban on coverage of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM).

Justice Aamer Faooq said no one could defame the state institutions under the PEMRA code of conduct.

He said if PEMRA ensured implementation on its code of conduct then situation did not reach to this extent. Every one did not use internet but television channels were watched everywhere, he further added.

He observed that 80 percent contents aired on television channels during 8:00pm to 12:00am were violating the PEMRA codes of conduct.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority director general internet informed the bench that the secured sites operating through social media tools of other countries could not be blocked from Pakistan.

During hearing, Justice Aamer Farooq asked why not any representative from PEMRA did not appear.

He said seeking written reply from PEMRA and NAB meant to delay the case fora about two months.

He said it was not a case related to certain person or institution rather it was about public interest.

The hearing of the case then adjourned till June 30.

It may be mentioned here that the petition was filed by Colonel (retd) Javed Iqbal seeking a ban on coverage of PTM's activities and blocking of its social media accounts in Pakistan.

He said PTM activists had been speaking against the state institutions.