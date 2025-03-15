PEMRA Dismisses Two Employees Over Corruption Charges
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2025 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has dismissed two of its employees—former Deputy Director at PEMRA’s Regional Office in Gujranwala, Qasim Abbas, and former Junior Assistant at PEMRA's regional office Multan, Mujahid Abbas—for involvement in financial corruption and misuse of their positions.
The disciplinary action followed an inquiry initiated on a complaint filed by Shahid Iqbal, said a press release.
The complaint alleged that both employees had accepted bribes to facilitate job placements in foreign office.
Both employees failed to defend their actions during an inquiry leading to their dismissal from service by PEMRA.
