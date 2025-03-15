Open Menu

PEMRA Dismisses Two Employees Over Corruption Charges

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2025 | 12:00 AM

PEMRA dismisses two employees over corruption charges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has dismissed two of its employees—former Deputy Director at PEMRA’s Regional Office in Gujranwala, Qasim Abbas, and former Junior Assistant at PEMRA's regional office Multan, Mujahid Abbas—for involvement in financial corruption and misuse of their positions.

The disciplinary action followed an inquiry initiated on a complaint filed by Shahid Iqbal, said a press release.

The complaint alleged that both employees had accepted bribes to facilitate job placements in foreign office.

Both employees failed to defend their actions during an inquiry leading to their dismissal from service by PEMRA.

Recent Stories

Abu Dhab to host 2025 CMAS World Cup Finswimming I ..

Abu Dhab to host 2025 CMAS World Cup Finswimming Indoor

2 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Finnish Foreign Minister explo ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Finnish Foreign Minister explore prospects for joint coopera ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia 'welcomes' Armenia-Azerbaijan agreement on ..

Russia 'welcomes' Armenia-Azerbaijan agreement on peace deal

10 minutes ago
 Bilawal Bhutto inaugurates Sindh Info Dept's job p ..

Bilawal Bhutto inaugurates Sindh Info Dept's job portal app

10 minutes ago
 Dozens evacuated in Italy's flood-hit Tuscany

Dozens evacuated in Italy's flood-hit Tuscany

10 minutes ago
 PM congratulates Mark Carney on becoming PM of Can ..

PM congratulates Mark Carney on becoming PM of Canada

10 minutes ago
President of Finland receives message from UAE Pre ..

President of Finland receives message from UAE President during meeting with Abd ..

17 minutes ago
 Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold to miss League Cup fi ..

Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold to miss League Cup final in injury blow

13 minutes ago
 UN migration agency laying off around 20% of HQ st ..

UN migration agency laying off around 20% of HQ staff amid US aid cuts: sources

13 minutes ago
 DR Congo conflict forces halt at world's 3rd bigge ..

DR Congo conflict forces halt at world's 3rd biggest tin mine

13 minutes ago
 Mark Carney to be sworn in as Canada PM

Mark Carney to be sworn in as Canada PM

13 minutes ago
 Gold tops $3,000 for first time on Trump tariff th ..

Gold tops $3,000 for first time on Trump tariff threats

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan