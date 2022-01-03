UrduPoint.com

PEMRA Drive Against Illegal DTH Continues Across Country

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2022 | 08:04 PM

PEMRA drive against illegal DTH continues across country

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) continued taking actions against the cable operators to curb the menace of illegal Indian DTH proliferation in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) continued taking actions against the cable operators to curb the menace of illegal Indian DTH proliferation in Pakistan.

The enforcement teams of PEMRA paid surprise visits to various cable network operators across the country during the last month.

The teams confiscated DTH decoders/ receivers, CPUs, Transmitters, Modulators, Dish Antennas and other illegal devices from 92 cable operators, a news release on Monday said.

Similarly, 119 cable operators were served notices while broadcasting of 20 illegal channels was stopped.

Show cause notice have been issued to various cable operators on violating PEMRA laws. The operators were asked to strictly follow the PEMRA rules and regulations, failing which the authority will take action as per law.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Media From

Recent Stories

President emphasizes need for extending internet c ..

President emphasizes need for extending internet connectivity across AJK, GB

3 seconds ago
 KP minister asks employers to implement minimum wa ..

KP minister asks employers to implement minimum wages

5 seconds ago
 Three arm holders held, illegal weapons recovered

Three arm holders held, illegal weapons recovered

1 minute ago
 KMC to organize marigold/plants festival from Jan ..

KMC to organize marigold/plants festival from Jan 7-9

2 minutes ago
 2 bid rounds for exploration of oil, gas conducted ..

2 bid rounds for exploration of oil, gas conducted so far: Hammad

2 minutes ago
 Grand hosting of QBR in Karachi to help promote po ..

Grand hosting of QBR in Karachi to help promote positive image of country: POA c ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.