PEMRA drive against illegal DTH continues across country

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) continued taking actions against the cable operators to curb the menace of illegal Indian DTH proliferation in Pakistan.

The enforcement teams of PEMRA paid surprise visits to various cable network operators across the country during the last month.

The teams confiscated DTH decoders/ receivers, CPUs, Transmitters, Modulators, Dish Antennas and other illegal devices from 92 cable operators, a news release on Monday said.

Similarly, 119 cable operators were served notices while broadcasting of 20 illegal channels was stopped.

Show cause notice have been issued to various cable operators on violating PEMRA laws. The operators were asked to strictly follow the PEMRA rules and regulations, failing which the authority will take action as per law.