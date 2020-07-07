PEMRA employees made hostage by 24 News staffers during protest

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :The staffers of 24 News Monday gathered outside Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Headquarters in Islamabad to register their protest on suspension of license conferred to M/s. Central Media Network Pvt. Ltd. Lahore.

All PEMRA employees were made hostage as no one was allowed to enter or leave the premises, said a press release issued here.

The 24 News staffers scuffled with security guards and police deputed to protect office building and attempted to enter the premises. During the brawl a security guard pressed trigger of his gun, inadvertently and bullet hit the floor without hurting anyone. The security guard had no intention to target any protestor.

PEMRA had issued a license to M/s. Central Media Network (Pvt.) Ltd. for operating a tv channel in Entertainment category with the name of Value TV. Since 2015 company had "illegally" changed its name to 24 News telecasting programming content based on News & Current Affairs.

Since then, several notices were issued to the company for aforementioned violations; however, it "persistently illegally and unlawfully continued airing news and current affairs in violation of PEMRA laws.

" Ultimate action could not be taken as issue remained sub-judice on one pretext or the other.

Finally, PEMRA issued a show-cause notice to the channel on May 7,2020, directing it to "revert back to its approved programming content" and was called for personal hearing which was convened on June 1,2020 on the request of the channel.

The channel "failed to adhere to the directions of the authority despite several notices and opportunities of hearing provided," therefore license was suspended on July 3, 2020 till the time M/s. Central Media Network (Pvt.) Ltd. Value TV/ 24 News reverts to its original programme mix i.e. Entertainment and stop telecasting content based on News and Current Affairs.

In case no compliance is showed, the authority would revoke the license conferred to the company under Section 30 of the Ordinance.