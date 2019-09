(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :A regional office of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Friday took action against 26 cable operators over airing Indian channels.

Regional General Manager of PEMRA Hafiz Jameel along with a team imposed heavy fines on them over violations of the authority's orders.