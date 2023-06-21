UrduPoint.com

PEMRA Forms Bodies For Inclusion Of Web TVs & OTT Content Services In Broadcast Media

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 21, 2023 | 09:52 PM

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Wednesday formed committees to ensure inclusion of website televisions (web TVs) and over-the-top (OTT) content services under the ambit of broadcast media services

The decision to this effect was taken during the 177th meeting of PEMRA presided over by its Chairman Muhammad Saleem Baig, said a news release.

The forum also reviewed implementation of the decisions taken by the Authority during 176th meeting.

It approved necessary amendments in PEMRA (Distribution Service Operations) Regulations 2011 as amended 2022 for notifying new tariffs in the Official Gazette.

Amendment in Clause 13(1) of PEMRA Rules 2009 related to the Landing Rights Permission Holder Channels was also accorded approval during the meeting.

It also approved a proposal for reviewing management change fee of satellite tv licensees.

The meeting gave approval to a proposal which was related to issuance of FM radio licenses in the merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of erstwhile FATA through bidding process.

The forum also approved request of transferring ownership (rights) of satellite TV channel "Herald Entertainment" to M/s Jag Broadcasting System (Pvt.) Ltd from M/s Arora Broadcasting (Pvt.) Ltd.

Moreover, it approved request for change in management of M/s HB Media (Pvt.) Limited (Capital TV) and transfer of the company's shares to new directors and shareholders.

PEMRA approved initiation of rebidding process for issuance of FM Radio License for Bonir city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Meanwhile, the Authority also approved renewal of the University of Central Punjab's FM radio license.

Federal Secretary Information and Broadcasting Sohail Ali Khan, Secretary Interior Syed Ali Murtaza, Federal board of Revenue Chairman Asim Ahmed, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority Chairman Major General (retd) Hafeezur Rehman, Member Federal Capital Syed Hussain Abuzar Pirzada and Member Balochistan Farah Azim Shah attended the meeting.

