UrduPoint.com

PEMRA Forms Bodies For Inclusion Of Web TVs & OTT Content Services In Broadcast Media

Sumaira FH Published June 22, 2023 | 03:11 AM

PEMRA forms bodies for inclusion of web TVs & OTT content services in broadcast media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Wednesday formed committees to ensure inclusion of website televisions (web TVs) and over-the-top (OTT) content services under the ambit of broadcast media services.

The decision to this effect was taken during the 177th meeting of PEMRA presided over by its Chairman Muhammad Saleem Baig, said a news release.

The forum also reviewed implementation of the decisions taken by the Authority during 176th meeting.

It approved necessary amendments in PEMRA (Distribution Service Operations) Regulations 2011 as amended 2022 for notifying new tariffs in the Official Gazette.

Amendment in Clause 13(1) of PEMRA Rules 2009 related to the Landing Rights Permission Holder Channels was also accorded approval during the meeting.

It also approved a proposal for reviewing management change fee of satellite tv licensees.

The meeting gave approval to a proposal which was related to issuance of FM radio licenses in the merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of erstwhile FATA through bidding process.

The forum also approved request of transferring ownership (rights) of satellite TV channel "Herald Entertainment" to M/s Jag Broadcasting System (Pvt.) Ltd from M/s Arora Broadcasting (Pvt.) Ltd.

Moreover, it approved request for change in management of M/s HB Media (Pvt.) Limited (Capital TV) and transfer of the company's shares to new directors and shareholders.

PEMRA approved initiation of rebidding process for issuance of FM Radio License for Bonir city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Meanwhile, the Authority also approved renewal of the University of Central Punjab's FM radio license.

Federal Secretary Information and Broadcasting Sohail Ali Khan, Secretary Interior Syed Ali Murtaza, Federal board of Revenue Chairman Asim Ahmed, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority Chairman Major General (retd) Hafeezur Rehman, Member Federal Capital Syed Hussain Abuzar Pirzada and Member Balochistan Farah Azim Shah attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FATA Punjab Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Company Farah FBR Media TV From

Recent Stories

realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ ..

Realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ Chinese Global Brand Builders ..

3 hours ago
 Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub ..

Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub

3 hours ago
 Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canarie ..

Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canaries

3 hours ago
 Naval Chief lauds officers, men for HADR operatio ..

Naval Chief lauds officers, men for HADR operations during cyclone, floods

3 hours ago
 China-Pakistan to jointly introduce more high-yiel ..

China-Pakistan to jointly introduce more high-yielding crop varieties in Pakista ..

3 hours ago
 PMDC to conduct National Registration Examination ..

PMDC to conduct National Registration Examination in August

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.