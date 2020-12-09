UrduPoint.com
PEMRA Grants Non-commercial FM Radio Licence To NUMS

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 06:20 PM

PEMRA grants non-commercial FM Radio licence to NUMS

ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has granted non-commercial FM Radio licence to National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS), Rawalpindi.

The approval was given by the authority in its 161st meeting held in November, 2020 subject to completion of procedural requirements, frequency allocation by Frequency Allocation board (FAB), airing of purely educational content and payment of requisite fee, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Foregoing in view, the NUMS was requested to submit dully filled application form for frequency allocation along with requisite information for onward submission to FAB at the earliest but not later than 15 days of issuance of this letter enabling this office to proceed further.

