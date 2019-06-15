UrduPoint.com
PEMRA Hands Over Educational TV License To AIOU

Umer Jamshaid 11 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 01:10 AM

PEMRA hands over educational TV license to AIOU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Muhammad Saleem Baig has formally handed over educational television (TV) channel license to the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).

The licensing document for the channel was signed by Registrar AIOU Dr. Muhammad Zaigham Qadeer in the presence of PEMRA Director General Wakeel Khan.

Later, the document was handed over to AIOU Director Institute of Education Technology (IET), Shabnam Irshad Ahmed during a ceremony held here on Friday.  The Chairman PEMRA appreciated the AIOU for this initiative, hoping that it would enhance its access to common man and help focus exclusively on education and other social issues of public interest.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum thanked the PEMRA for awarding the license.

This, he said, was a great breakthrough for the AIOU as it would help give academic support to its more than 1.4 million students through the multimedia support.

 The IET director said the channel would be launched within a period of one year as per terms and conditions of the PEMRA.

The satellite bandwidth would be obtained from PAKSAT while uplink and studio equipments would be procured in accordance with the relevant rules.

The lunching of channel was a part of the university's consistent efforts playing its leading role in promoting quality education in the country through an effective open distance learning system.

Talking to APP, AIOU spokesperson said the AIOU was the first educational institution in the country that was going to have its own tv channel for promoting the education.

He said it enabled the country's biggest educational institution to run its own education TV channel and further strengthen its open distance learning system, through the support of media network.

The channel would exclusively be used for educational purposes on non-commercial basis, the spokesperson added.

