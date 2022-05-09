UrduPoint.com

PEMRA Has Effective Monitoring Mechanism To Control Objectionable Content On TV Channels: NA Told

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2022 | 10:00 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday informed the National Assembly that the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) had an effective monitoring mechanism based on indecent dressing, caressing, bad scenes and gestures to control airing of objectionable content / dramas by television channels

Replying to a question in the House, the minister said monitoring of the content was being regularly ensured under PEMRA Code of Conduct 2015, which had many sections.

She said a toll free complaints and call centre had also been established, wherein anyone could lodge a complaint against the private electronic media regrading the content being aired by them.

The minister said PEMRA had a very effective monitoring mechanism both at its headquarters and all regional offices to receive public complaints about the content.

No licensee was authorized to broadcast any live programme unless there was an effective 10 second delaying mechanism put in place in order to ensure effective monitoring and editorial control in conformity with the code of conduct, she said.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said data regarding violation of the code of conduct and fine imposed on television channels had already been provided to the members of the august House.

The minister assured the House that she would take not only action but also personally look into the matter if any violation of the code of conduct was pointed out by the members.

She said morning shows were also also being monitored as per PEMRA Code of Conduct. The themes of morning shows were mostly lighter mode and it was being watched in musical and culture perspectives as compared with the evening talk show programmes.

