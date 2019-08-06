UrduPoint.com
PEMRA Imposes Rs 1 Million Fine On Geo TV

Tue 06th August 2019 | 10:29 PM

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Tuesday imposed Rs 1 million fine on Geo news for airing highly seditious and scandalous programme against Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and maligning the state institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Tuesday imposed Rs 1 million fine on Geo news for airing highly seditious and scandalous programme against Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and maligning the state institutions.

The fine imposed on the recommendation of personal hearing committee, would be payable within the next thirty days, says a notification of PEMRA bearing the signatures of Muhammad Tahir General Manager (Operations-Broadcast Media).

In case of non compliance and repeated violations, strict legal action would be initiated against the licensee under PEMRA Act which may result in suspension of license conferred to Geo News.

PEMRA also directed to M/S Independent Media corporation pvt ltd (Geo News) to constitute an in house Editorial Committee and ensure compliance of PEMRA laws in sift unwarranted content before telecast.

The programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada key Saath" aired on July 18, 2019 discussed the matter of scandalous video targeting Chairman NAB, unilaterally without taking point of view from NAB.

M/S Independent Media Corporation Limited, Geo News, in its reply and arguments made by its representative during the personal hearing failed to defend the allegations leveled in the show cause notice, hence found guilty of airing one sided story with malafide intentions.

