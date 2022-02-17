(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Thursday imposed Rs 1 million fine on channel 24 for airing an interview of former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in its program 'Dastak' aired on February 3, 2022.

It was informed to the 169th meeting of the authority held under the chairmanship of Muhammad Saleem Baig, said a news release.

The authority had expressed reservations on channel 24 for violations of PEMRA rules and warned of the channel management in that regard for suspension of license.

The Authority approved the recommendations of the Committee on Annual Gross Advertising. It gave landing rights to 'Planet Fun' a channel of M/s. Mega Media Network Private limited.

The Authority also approved amendments to sub-regulation (3) of Regulation 8 of the PEMRA Distribution Service Operations Regulations 2011.

It also approved the decision for giving powers to Regional Directors / Secretaries PEMRA Council of Complaints for issuing its decisions.

PEMRA reviewed the report of the Inspection Committee on the preparations of M/s Shehzad Sky regarding the launch of DTH service and directed the company to give a detailed reply in reply to the letter dated 17 February 2022.

Among others the meeting was attended by Federal Secretary Information and Broadcasting Shahira Shahid, Chairman Federal board of Revenue Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed, Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority Major General (retd) Amir Azeem Bajwa, Secretary Interior Yousuf Naseem Khokhar, Member Federal Capital Syed Abu Zar Pirzada, Member Balochistan Farah Azeem Shah, Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Arfin and PEMRA Executive Member Faisal Sher Jan.