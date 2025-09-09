PEMRA Initiates Legal Proceedings Against Hamza Sadiq News Network
Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2025 | 12:02 AM
The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) initiated legal proceedings against Hamza Sadiq News Network (Private) Limited, Lahore, following the dishonoring of the company’s post dated cheques by the bank in relation to pending dues
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) initiated legal proceedings against Hamza Sadiq News Network (Private) Limited, Lahore, following the dishonoring of the company’s post dated cheques by the bank in relation to pending dues.
PEMRA filed an application against the company on Monday under Section 33(3) of the PEMRA Ordinance, according to a press release.
An amount of Rs. 14,324,285 (one crore, forty-three lakh, twenty-four thousand, two hundred and eighty five rupees) is still pending from the said company.
It may be mentioned that the company failed to comply with the deadlines despite receiving multiple notices from PEMRA to submit pending dues.
Therefore, the regulatory body filed an application under Section F-489 of the Pakistan Penal Code 1860.
