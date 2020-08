Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority ( PEMRA) on Tuesday issued Pakistan's first teleport licence to Telenest (SMC) Pvt Ltd

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority ( PEMRA) on Tuesday issued Pakistan's first teleport licence to Telenest (SMC) Pvt Ltd.

Chairman PEMRA Saleem Baig issued Teleport License to Chief Executive Officer Telenest Mehdi Raza during an event held here at PEMRA headquarters.