PEMRA, NITB Ink MoU For Mobile App Development

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2024 | 09:57 PM

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) and the National Information Technology Board (NITB) on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the development of its mobile application

The signing ceremony was held at the PEMRA Headquarters, said a news release.

The MoU was signed by PEMRA’s Director General Operations, Broadcast Media & Public Relations Muhammad Tahir, and NITB Chief Executive Officer Dr. Babar Majid Bhatti.

Chairman PEMRA Muhammad Saleem and Executive Member Sikandar Rashid Chaudhry also witnessed the signing ceremony.

Chairman PEMRA thanked the CEO NITB, for his cooperation and said the launch of PEMRA’s mobile app would facilitate public access to regulatory services and would be instrumental in the Authority’s operations, especially for the registration and redressal of complaints.

PEMRA’s Director General of Licensing Broadcast Media Wakeel Khan, Director General for Information Technology Zeba Tabassum, Director & Personal Staff Officer to the Chairman Tamseel Haider, Regional Director (Islamabad) Saeed Ahmed Sumro, Head Legal Tahir Farooq Tarar, and Director (Information Technology) Shahbaz Akhtar were also present on the occasion.

