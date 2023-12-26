Open Menu

PEMRA Prohibits Broadcast, Distribution Of Surrogate Company Ads

Faizan Hashmi Published December 26, 2023 | 09:08 PM

PEMRA prohibits broadcast, distribution of surrogate company ads

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Tuesday prohibited "broadcast/distribution" of advertisement of surrogate companies in any manner whatsoever with immediate effect

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Tuesday prohibited "broadcast/distribution" of advertisement of surrogate companies in any manner whatsoever with immediate effect.

The Authority, in its prohibition order, warned all the licensees, including satellite television (tv) channels, radio stations, all landing rights permission holders and distribution network operators of legal proceedings under relevant provisions of PEMRA laws in case of non-compliance and/or on repeated violation.

It said that the order was issued in continuity of its earlier letters "wherein office memorandum/advisory issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Islamabad with regard to "Zero Tolerance for Surrogate Companies" were circulated among licensees for compliance".

"The Authority, while exercising powers vested under Section 27(a) of the PEMRA Ordinance 2002 as amended by PEMRA (Amendment) Act 2023, hereby prohibits broadcast/distribution of advertisement of surrogate companies (in any manner what so ever) with immediate effect which are promoting gambling/ betting in different sports events being telecast/ broadcast/ rebroadcast in the country and refers the matter to Council of Complaints (Islamabad) for appropriate recommendations to the Authority, " it added.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has already vowed zero tolerance against the surrogate companies of the “betting houses”.

In an advisory, the Ministry urged all the ministries, departments and organizations not to engage in any kind of contract or cooperation with the surrogate companies illegally operating in Pakistan, especially on print, electronic and social media.

