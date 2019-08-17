UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PEMRA Raids Cable Network Offices Transmitting Indian Contents

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 08:40 PM

PEMRA raids cable network offices transmitting Indian contents

A team of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Lahore Region Saturday launched a crackdown against cable networks airing illegal Indian channels and contents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :A team of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Lahore Region Saturday launched a crackdown against cable networks airing illegal Indian channels and contents.

During the raid, the PEMRA team confiscated transmitters, illegal Indian DTH (Direct To Home) receivers, computers and other equipment of New Star Cable Network, Magic Cable Network, Inn Cable Network, Malik Cable Network, Sameer Cable Network and Vision Multimedia for airing the banned channels and contents, a press release said here.

The authority has warned all the cable operators to strictly follow the PEMRA directives with regard to illegal channels; otherwise, their networks would be completely shut down.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Media All

Recent Stories

Wildlife summit mulls trade rules to counter 'unpr ..

6 minutes ago

Syria regime strikes kill mother, 6 of her childre ..

6 minutes ago

Planning minister holds meeting with Firdous

6 minutes ago

Afghans in Limbo Ahead of Independence Day Amid Co ..

6 minutes ago

Yemen rebel attack sparks 'limited' fire in Saudi ..

19 minutes ago

Dir Upper Sports & Culture Festival beings amidst ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.