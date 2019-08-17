PEMRA raids cable network offices transmitting Indian contents

A team of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Lahore Region Saturday launched a crackdown against cable networks airing illegal Indian channels and contents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :A team of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Lahore Region Saturday launched a crackdown against cable networks airing illegal Indian channels and contents.

During the raid, the PEMRA team confiscated transmitters, illegal Indian DTH (Direct To Home) receivers, computers and other equipment of New Star Cable Network, Magic Cable Network, Inn Cable Network, Malik Cable Network, Sameer Cable Network and Vision Multimedia for airing the banned channels and contents, a press release said here.

The authority has warned all the cable operators to strictly follow the PEMRA directives with regard to illegal channels; otherwise, their networks would be completely shut down.