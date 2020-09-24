UrduPoint.com
PEMRA Raids Cable Network Showing Illegal Channels In Mardan

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 11:19 PM

PEMRA raids cable network showing illegal channels in Mardan

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Regional Office Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team raided an office of Par Hoti Cable Network operating in District Mardan showing illegal channels

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Regional Office Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team raided an office of Par Hoti Cable Network operating in District Mardan showing illegal channels.

The enforcement team of PEMRA had taken action after receiving complaint on Pakistan Citizen Portal, led by Himayat Shah, Deputy General Manager Operation, the team confiscated equipment including three receivers and one CPU used to transmit illegal channels, said a press release.

The PEMRA team took action without any fear despite serious threat by the owner of Par Hoti Cable Network Ishfaq Khan.

