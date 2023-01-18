UrduPoint.com

PEMRA Raids Cable Operators For Relaying Illegal Indian Channels

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2023 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority's Regional Office Multan staff has raided two cable operators, Khangarh Cable Network in Khangarh and Zee Cable Network in Muzaffargarh which were relaying Indian channels and content illegally.

The enforcement drive has been initiated on the orders of Chairman PEMRA and surprise inspections were conducted in Muzaffargarh and surrounding areas.

The two cable networks were indulged in violating PEMRA directives as well as orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

During the raid, the PEMRA enforcement team impounded all the equipment being used in said illegal activity.

PEMRA has once again warned all cable tv operators to stop relaying any Indian channel or content that was otherwise prohibited or illegal. Cable TV networks would only be permitted to air PEMRA licensed TV channels, and any operator found flouting its orders would be dealt sternly in accordance with PEMRA laws.

