PEMRA Regional Office Lahore Holds Bidding For Cable Television Licence

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2023 | 11:36 PM

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority Regional Office Lahore on Thursday held bidding for the issuance of cable television network for multiple cities and towns

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority Regional Office Lahore on Thursday held bidding for the issuance of cable television network for multiple cities and towns.

During the bidding process, Hyder Mughees Network was awarded licence for Farooqabad, Choonian and Ahmedabad, and A&R Network for Ferozwala, Narang Cable Network for Narang Mandi.

Begoka Cable Network gave successful bidding for Kanganpur, Manawala and Allahabad, Diamond Cable Network for Baseerpur, Okara cable network for Haveli Lakha, Assange Cable Network for Deepalpur.

Digital cable network was successful bidder for cable television network for Bangla Gogira, Goldstar cable network for Choonian Cantt, Wahid Cable Network for Chhanga Manga.

Regional Director PEMRA Ayesha Manzoor Wattoo presided over the process of bidding. Director Operations Qasim Ahmed and Deputy Director Rana Asif were also present on the occasion.

Successful bidders would be awarded licences after formal approval of the authority.

